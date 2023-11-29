HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen track and field standout Jazmine Thompson is taking her talents to Wake Forest University.

Thompson signed her letter of intent in front of friends and family at Harlingen High School.

“Not everyone gets this opportunity,” Thompson said. “I’m one of the lucky ones. It’s crazy for me, representing the Valley. No one knows who we are. So, I have to represent.”

The senior thrower excels in the shot put and discus.

She has qualified to the UIL state meet twice in each event.

On the AAU circuit, Thompson won a gold medal in the shot put at the Junior Olympics.

Her talent attracted the attention of numerous universities.

“Kentucky, UCLA, Florida, Texas A&M, Houston,” Thompson said. “Oregon, everywhere.”

Academics played a role in her decision to sign with the Demon Deacons.

“The kinesiology department, they’re amazing,” Thompson said. “The coach, the team, everyone was so welcoming. I expressed that diversity was a big thing for me. I wasn’t seeing that at first. They made sure they got me going, here are our people, they’ll reach out to you, we want you to be comfortable. This will be your home for the next four years.”

Thompson still has to finish her senior season at Harlingen but she’s already envisioning a prosperous future at Wake Forest.

“As long as I keep doing as well as I am, I’ll continue shot and discus,” Thompson said. “Hopefully break records and do some damage.”