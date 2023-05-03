HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen standout defensive lineman Pedro Silguero will continue his playing career at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview.

Silguero signed his letter of intent in front of friends and family at Harlingen High School.

Silguero, the District 32-6A defensive lineman of the year in 2021, had an injury plagued 2022 season.

He still managed to enough interest. Schools from outside of Texas reached out to Silguero.

The Cardinal lineman says lifestyle played a role in his decision to sign with the NAIA school in Plainview.

“I really like the school and campus,” Silguero said. “It’s very country. I’m a very country boy. I’m not too much city, but I like the campus. It’s very calm and peaceful.”

Silguero was unsure about the school when he first heard from recruiters.

“It was a funny process,” Silguero said. “I got a random text out of nowhere from them in my fourth period class. I thought it was a scam. Let me go talk to Coach Gomez, when I was talking to him, it was like yeah, it’s legit. That gave me joy.”