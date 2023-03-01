HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen standout volleyball player Juli Bryant signed her letter of intent to play at UTRGV.

“A lot of little ones look up to me,” Bryant said. “So, it’s very inspiring to keep fighting for those who can’t do it.”

Bryant, who also excelled as a basketball player at Harlingen, racked up more than one-thousand kills in her high school volleyball career.

She says her familiarity with UTRGV’s coaching staff played a big role in her choosing to play for the Vaqueros.

“I’ve been able to go around and check out their games, see the facilities,” Bryant said. “I really love the coaching staff, especially Coach Lowery. I just had to stay here.”