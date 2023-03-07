HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen sprinter Faith Franklin is blazing past the competition.

The junior ran the 400 meter dash in 53.65 seconds at the Ron Faught Relays held at Converse Judson High School last week.

The time is the fastest for a girl in Texas this year. It’s the second-fastest time in the nation.

“I’m not where I want to be quite yet,” Franklin said. “To improve to get to winning state where I want to be, definitely gonna have to keep working hard and hitting my pace at practice.”

Harlingen girls track and field coach Hickle Woolery says Franklin’s work ethic is elite.

“She’s never satisfied,” Woolery said. “She’s running super fast for this time in season. Have a lot more time to get even more faster.”