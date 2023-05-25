HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen cross country and track and field standout Dominick Luna will remain a Cardinal on the collegiate level.

Luna signed a letter of intent to continue his running career at Lamar University in Beaumont.

“Pretty exciting, I’d say,” Luna said. “Actually extremely scary, since it’s a DI, not a DII, or DIII.”

Luna will reunite with former Harlingen teammate Geovany Cisneros at Lamar.

“We’ve been training together since my seventh grade year,” Luna said.

The soon-to-be Harlingen graduate will run cross country and track and field in college.

Luna, who runs the 800 and 1,600 in track and field, thinks he’ll have a better shot being competitive in track and field.

“I might be able to make an impact on how hard I work and if I can keep up,” Luna said. “If what I’m looking at is correct, then I can make an impact at, hopefully, the conference level. For now, just to compete and go with the guys and see how strong my own team is.”

