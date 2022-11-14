HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen football team will face San Antonio Warren in the area round of the playoffs.

Manny Gomez, the longtime head coach of the undefeated Cardinals, has been sending a clear message to his boys about playing in the playoffs.

“No chance, no option for failure,” Gomez said. “You lose and you hang it up. Things in life and lessons you teach, you bring to their attention. Only one chance. After this, it’s done with.”

Warren, which finished in fourth place in it’s district, has won it’s last four games. The Warriors have scored at least 40 points per game during their 4-game winning streak.

The Cardinals eclipsed the 40-point mark in the bi-district round. Harlingen blanked PSJA 49-0.

Friday’s game between Harlingen and Warren will be held at Farris Stadium in San Antonio. Kick-off will be at 7:00 p.m.