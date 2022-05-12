HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen South basketball player Alexes Rocha signed a letter of intent in front of friends and family to play at Coastal Bend College.

“I worked my tail off to get to this spot,” Rocha said. “A lot of hard work, dedication and all the work in the gym, the weight room and everything. A big accomplishment for me, my family, this school and the basketball program.”

Rocha, a guard, aspires to play at a four-year school following her time at the community college in Beeville.