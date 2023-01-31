HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen South softball team is looking forward to playing in District 32-5A after being reclassified from 32-6A.

“Moving into this new district is gonna be fun for all,” said Harlingen South head softball coach Joe Rios. “Hope everybody is on board for it.”

The district features talented teams such as Mercedes, Weslaco East and Brownsville Veterans.

“Our goal is to make it as far as we can,” said sophomore Lexi Sandoval. “We have bonded well on the team.”

Last year’s team reached the second round of the playoffs in Rios’ first year as head coach. The players starting on this year’s team were on the roster last year.

“The way our girls bond together, I feel we’re really close this year, like a family,” said junior Emily Ruiz.

“These girls are molding together,” Rios added. “Something we tried to implement early on as a culture. They’re buying into that and good to see early on.”