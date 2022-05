LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen South softball team beat La Joya 2-0 in game three of their bi-district playoff series.

The victory earns the Hawks a trip to the area round where they will face San Antonio Brennan.

South’s Emily Ruiz hit a single in the first inning that drove in Yezenia Perez to open the scoring.

Hawk pitcher Janyssa Ramos walked the first two batters she faced in the inning.

Ramos then struck out the next three Coyotes she faced.