HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen South clinched the No. 2 seed in District 32-5A on the final day of the regular season.
The Hawks beat Weslaco East 1-0 on senior night to finish the regular season 23-6-1 (14-4 district play).
