PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen South boys water polo team beat San Antonio Holmes 11-7 to advance to the regional semifinals of the state water polo championships.

“I think it was that their team wasn’t used to the fact we could adjust our strategy,” said Harlingen South junior Obed Johnston. “We changed our strategy at half. That caught them by surprise.”

The Harlingen South girls also advanced to the fourth round of the playoffs. The Hawks beat Mission Veterans 15-7.

Final scores

Boys

Harlingen South 11, SA Holmes 7

PSJA North 18, Harlingen 11

Girls

Harlingen South 15, Mission Veterans 7

Harlingen 18, PSJA 17