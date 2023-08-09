HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen South football has won two straight district titles.

In 2021, the Hawks won an outright title in District 32-6A. In 2022, they shared the District 16-5A Division I title with Brownsville Veterans and Weslaco East.

Despite their successful regular season campaigns, the Hawks came up short in both postseasons.

Each campaign ended with a first round playoff loss.

“It motivates us a lot,” says senior safety Mikey Gonzalez. “Past two years we’ve lost first round of the playoffs. Really trying to go further this year.”

The Hawks bring back a majority of their defensive starters from last year’s team.

“Whole defensive line is coming back,” Gonzalez said. “Gonna be good for us.”

Offensively, the Hawks return more than a handful of starters, including junior dual-threat quarterback Dylan Anaya.

“I think some key improvements I’ll have this year is keeping my calm and being relaxed in certain situations where most people wouldn’t,” Anaya said.

The Hawks kick-off their season on Aug. 25 against rival Harlingen.