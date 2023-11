HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen boys basketball team escaped from Harlingen South’s gym with a 50-49 non-district win against the Hawks.

Harlingen South guard Steven Ortegon hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the third quarter. His three-ball cut Harlingen’s lead to 37-33 heading into the final quarter.

Highlights in video above.