LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen soared over Vela in the C.E. Vail Tournament championship game after a second half comeback.

The Cardinals entered the break, trailing 33-29. With 2:44 left in the third quarter, the momentum of the game changed.

Fueled by the efforts of junior Luis Rodriguez and senior Andrew Galdamez, Harlingen led by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals defeated Vela, 71-59. Harlingen improves to 17-3 on the season.