HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen boys and girls soccer teams are moving on the area round of the playoffs.

The Harlingen boys beat District 31-6A champion Economedes, 5-1, in the bi-district round. Jeremiah Tome scores of the game’s best goals in the second half. His overhead kick off a corner kick gave the Cardinals a 4-1 lead in the second half.

The Harlingen girls, who entered the postseason as District 32-6A champs, shut out Edinburg North, 5-0.

Rosa Zapata opened the scoring with a header off a corner kick.

Watch highlights in video above.

Boys bi-district scores

6A

Harlingen 5, Economedes 1 (F)

Los Fresnos 1, La Joya 0 (F)

5A

Juarez-Lincoln 7, CC Ray 1 (F)

Porter 1, PSJA Southwest 0 (F)

McAllen 3, Donna North 2 (F)

4A

Hidalgo 8, Rockport-Fulton 1 (F)

Girls bi-district scores

6A

Harlingen 6, Edinburg North 0 (F)

Los Fresnos 2, La Joya 0 (F)

5A

McAllen 7, Donna North 1 (F)