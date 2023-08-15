HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen football team will have a new look this year.

A majority of last year’s starters who helped the Cardinals win a District 32-6A title and reach the third rounds have graduated.

“Our goal is to exceed what we’ve done before,” said junior safety Julisses Garza. “Not just third round and do everything better.”

On offense, senior quarterback Randy Morales is back to lead a young offense.

“The pressure is for sure on me and one of my other buddies that plays O-line,” Morales said. “We’re only ones coming back. A lot pressure on us. Our coaches look at us as main leaders on offensive side. We know that the young guys we got to know them better and see their grind. We know they’ll get the job done on the field.”

Junior linebacker Sterling Tomlin will be one of the team’s leaders on defense.

“The expectation never changes,” Tomlin said. “It’s always us against ourselves, no matter who we play, could be Dripping Springs, San Benito, or Rivera. Expectation is to dominate.”

The Cardinals begin their season on Aug. 25 against rival Harlingen South.