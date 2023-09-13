BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hanna football team will take on PSJA in our game of the week.

The Eagles enter the game with a 1-2 record. Hanna is coming off a disappointing 29-13 loss against Harlingen South.

“We’ve turned the ball over a few too many times the last two games,” said Hanna head coach Mark Guess. “We need to put a good focus on that.”

PSJA beat Hanna last year, 37-20.

Guess says his team’s success against the Bears will be based on whether they can get pressure on PSJA quarterback, Jaime Lopez.

“We’ve got to try to get some heat on him,” Guess said. “Make him run and get his eyes down and making him uncomfortable. Easier said than done, but that’s what we’re working on.”

We’ll be broadcasting live from PSJA Stadium leading up to Friday night’s game.