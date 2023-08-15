HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hanna football team is looking to put together a better season after going 2-8 in 2022.

“Last year was a down year,” said junior receiver/safety Joseph Ruiz. “Just trying to work hard in offseason and get momentum we need to carry into season and just show out. We got something to prove and we’re hungry.”

The Hawks bring a majority of their defensive starters from last year’s team. Their goal is to help the Hawks earn postseason birth District 32-6A, which features formidable foes such as San Benito and Harlingen.

“This season I’m pretty confident of team we have this year and I’m praying and hoping we make playoffs this season,” said junior defensive end Ethan Cumpian.

Hanna’s first game is on Aug. 24 against McAllen Memorial.