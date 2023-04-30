HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – McAllen High alum Gunnar Henderson received an invitation to the 2023 New Orleans Saints Rookie Minicamp.

His invitation was received after the 2023 NFL Draft. Henderson’s football career continues after a successful senior season at wide receiver for TCU.

This year, he appeared in 14 of the Horned Frogs’ games. Henderson had 11 receptions for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

He was also a part of the College Football Playoff National Championship team that faced the eventual champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Henderson received Second-Team Academic All-Big 12 honors in both seasons at TCU.

Prior to that, he started his college football career at Incarnate Word. In two seasons, Henderson played 20 games and finished with nine receptions for 108 yards.

Following his stint in San Antonio, he walked on at Texas A&M during the 2019-20 academic school year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aggies were forced to release all walk-ons.

Henderson finished out his collegiate career at TCU where he earned a scholarship with the program in March 2022.