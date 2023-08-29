MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission Veterans head football coach David Gilpin has coached in the city of Mission for more than 30 years.

“I’m coaching sons of boys that I coached years ago now,” Gilpin said.

The longtime coach earned his 100th victory as a head coach last week in the Patriots’ 42-30 win over Mission.

“This is not a Coach Gilpin number,” Gilpin said. “Yes, we won 100 games while I’ve been a head coach. This is a program number. This is all the the guys that have coached beside me, the guys that are behind me. Players on field. Guys that were here 10, 12 years ago, 14 years ago.”

Gilpin is in the spot he longed to be in when he joined the coaching staff at Mission Veterans more than 20 years ago.

“My hope was that I’d eventually become head coach one day,” Gilpin said. “One of the reasons I came over. It worked out for me and us as a program.”

The Patriots have earned the reputation of being a winning program in the Rio Grande Valley under Gilpin’s leadership.

Gilpin has many fond memories of his time at the school. He says the 2018 season is the one that stands out the most.

His son Landry Gilpin was a quarterback on a team that finished the campaign with a 12-2 record. It was the first and only time the Patriots reached the fourth round of the playoffs.

Landry would put up staggering offensive stats en route to being Dave Campbell’s Mr. Texas Football.

“That team went the farthest and put up the most wins,” Gilpin said. “Having my son as quarterback of that team and spending that time with him and the postseason awards he racked up.”

Now in his 15th season as Mission Veterans’ head coach, the Gilpin is beloved by his players for his energetic style of coaching.

“I hear him and I just want to do way better,” said senior defensive tackle Raul Valdez. “Never satisfied. He just wants more, more.”

“He’s taught me to be a better leader and showed me what it means to lead team in the right way,” said senior quarterback Braden Luedeker. “He helped me grow as a leader. He’s a big motivator. He’s happy for his guys. He cares about his guys. He loves everybody.”

Gilpin’s Patriots finished the 2022 season with a 5-6 record.

He thinks this year’s team will have a better season.

The Patriots will host McAllen Memorial on Friday night at Tom Landry Stadium.