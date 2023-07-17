EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV defensive coordinator Brian Gamble is one of three coaches UTRGV head football coach Travis Bush has hired for his staff.

Gamble and Bush have known each other for more than a decade.

When he was UTSA and I was at Incarnate Word we had a lot of instances we were there in the same city and had a lot of interactions there,” Gamble said. “I actually knew his dad before I knew who Travis was.”

Gamble says his relationship with Bush and being part of a brand new program were key factors in his decision to join the Vaqueros coaching staff.

“The Valley is only major region without college football,” Gamble said. “The fact that they were starting college football, the excitement from the community about getting a program was something that was intriguing to me.”

Gamble joined the UTRGV coaching staff from Texas State, where he was the inside linebackers coach in 2021 and 2022.

The former Texas A&M football players has worked mostly as a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator during his coaching career.

“This isn’t my first rodeo,” said Gamble about joining a program starting from zero. “I was part of the staff that started the program at Incarnate Word. “

Gamble says the Vaqueros are off to a stronger start compared to his time with the Cardinals.

“We’ll have renderings of what we’re gonna have,” Gamble said. “Some of those other places, places that started, may not have planned that far ahead. You didn’t have those things, which is a much harder sell.”

While Gamble is looking forward of being part of a new program, he says finding players with a similar mentality will be one of the challenges at UTRGV.

“That can be scary to some people,” Gamble said. “To some people that’s an exciting challenge. So, I think that’s going to be the biggest thing, branding, identifying the type of men that want to be a part of history.”