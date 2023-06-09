SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — When it comes to high school sports, football is number one in most towns across the Rio Grande Valley.

Over in Santa Rosa, basketball is king.

“People here love basketball and I love basketball,” said new Santa Rosa boys basketball coach Nate Garza. “That’s why it’s such a great fit. Just know that I’m here to help our basketball program win at a high level.”

Garza is coming over from San Perlita, where he was the Trojans’ boys basketball coach for more than a handful of seasons. He is replacing Rene Duque at Santa Rosa.

The Warriors have a rich basketball history. Santa Rosa has made it to the state tournament several times. The Warriors made back-to-back appearances in 2017 and 2018, under then head coach Johnny Cipriano.

“Basketball rich school and I want to be a part of that,” Garza said. “On a personal level, I wanted a different challenge, wanted to do something different. I thought this was the perfect place to transition into that.”

During his time at San Perlita, Garza led the Trojans to a pair of regional tournament appearances. In 2021, the Trojans made a run to the regional finals.

“I think experience speaks for a lot,” Garza said. “I think with my experience, I know what it takes to get there. I know what it takes to win there. My job here is to make deep playoff runs.”

At San Perlita, Garza’s teams played an up-tempo style of basketball which he plans on implementing at Santa Rosa.

“Playing a very fast, chaotic game of basketball on both ends of the floor,” Garza said. “Providing an exciting product where we can win at a high level, but make it fun for our basketball players.”

In addition to his duties as boys basketball coach, Garza will also be the girls athletic coordinator at Santa Rosa.