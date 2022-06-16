EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) –RGV FC goalie Javier Garcia made his pro debut on last Saturday against Oakland.

The Mission native made key saves to help the Toros earn a 2-2 draw.

“It meant a lot,” Garcia said. “I’ve always been a hard working person and sometimes I wasn’t given an opportunity to play in the match.”

Injuries to the club’s first and second-choice goalies opened the door for Garcia to play against Oakland.

“Suddenly he has to step up and show, because it could be the one chance,” said Toros head coach Wilmer Cabrera. “He showed maturity, good skills and that we can trust him, especially his teammates.”

Before landing a pro contract with the Toros, the former Juarez-Lincoln goalie left the Rio Grande Valley and the United States to chase his dream of playing pro soccer.

“After high school I tried to get into college,” said Garcia. “Never got an opportunity so I tried abroad in Mexico.”

Garcia failed to find a club he could call home.

He returned to the Valley and enrolled at UTRGV.

“Tried to play one semester at UTRGV, but wasn’t given an opportunity,” Garcia said. “But God has a reason for everything so I’m here now and got the opportunity to play.”

As RGV FC’s third-choice keeper, opportunities can be limited.

Whether he’s starting or on the bench, Garcia has the same mentality.

“To keep working hard and if he (Wilmer Cabrera) gives me the opportunity to continue, I’ll be glad to be in goal.”

RGV FC’s next match is Saturday night against Pittsburgh. Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. at H-E-B Park.