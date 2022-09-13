HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Feria football team will play it’s first home of the season on Friday night against Mercedes.

The game between the Lions and Tigers is our game of the week.

“The end goal is to get better and Mercedes is one of top teams is 5A,” said La Feria head football coach Oscar Salinas. “It’s going to prepare us as we get into a tough district. Following week will be Alice.”

The Lions have won back-to-back games against PSJA Southwest and Pace after losing to Donna in week one.

Like the Lions, the Tigers are coming off a win. Mercedes beat McAllen in week 3, 47-38.

Mercedes head coach Roger Adame says the Tigers will have their hands full against La Feria.

“They have an explosive offense,” Adame said. “They have some guys that can move. Got to slow them down a bit and hopefully get them off the field on third down. “

We’ll be broadcasting live from La Feria High School on Friday afternoon leading up to the game. We’ll then have highlights of the game on our 10 p.m. newscast.