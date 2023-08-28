MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The week two encounter between McAllen Memorial and Mission Veterans is our game of the week.

We’ll be broadcasting live from Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium leading up to the game between the Mustangs and Patriots.

Both teams won in week one.

The Mustangs edged Hanna, 28-20. McAllen Memorial ran for more than 300 yards as a team in the victory over the Eagles.

Mission Veterans beat rival Mission in week one, 42-30.

The Patriots beat the Mustangs last year, 27-20.

“They’ll come out and do what they do,” said Mission Veterans head coach David Gilpin. “It’s no secret. We believe in a certain offensive philosophy and they have a certain philosophy. They’ve had success with theirs and we’ve had success with ours. We’re both going to do what we do on Friday nights. Whoever does it better is going to win the football game.”

Friday night’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.