EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV junior forward Ahren Freeman took matters into his own hands in the final seconds of UTRGV’s 78-77 win against Western Illinois at Bert Ogden Arena.

Freeman elected to drive to the basket, instead of passing the ball with less than four seconds left in the game. The junior forward made the game-winning shot as time expired.

“My heart is still racing from that,” Freeman said after the game. ” During the timeout, coach drew a nice play for us to run. I saw they were over-helping on the person I was supposed to pass it. I decided to make the play and it worked out.”

UTRGV senior guard/forward Justin Johnson led the Vaqueros with 34 points.

“It was a crazy game, going back and forth, Johnson said. “Fought for the win and my guy came through at end.”

The Vaqueros will face Northern Arizona on Tuesday night at Bert Ogden Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.