HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Rio Grande Valley Schools advanced to the regional round in high school softball.

Lyford represents the Valley in 3A. The Bulldogs swept the three-game series against San Diego at home. They will face London in the Region IV-3A semifinals.

In 5A, Mercedes’ offense exploded in game three against Gregory-Portland. After losing game two 3-1, the Tiger’s bats racked up 23 runs en route to a 23-1 win over the Wildcats. They will square off against Corpus Christi Carroll.

Two teams remain in the 6A division. Weslaco defeated Eagles Pass in game three, 4-2, to win the series. They will take on San Antonio O’Connor in the regional semifinals.

San Benito won two straight against San Antonio Brennen after falling behind in the series 1-0. It took the Greyhounds 10 innings in game two to get past the Bears with a 3-1 win. They escaped in game three with a 3-2 win, setting up its matchup with San Antonio Harlan.

All regional games will be played on Saturday, May 13.