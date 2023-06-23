PRIMERA, Texas (Valleycentral) — Former NFL players Mike “Scooter” McGruder and Michael Lewis will take part in the Primera Pro Football Camp on Saturday.

Around two-hundred kids have signed up for the free camp hosted by the City of Primera and Primera EDC.

McGruder, who played for the several NFL teams, including the New England Patriots, says he enjoys sharing his football knowledge with younger generations.

“You have to see what you want to be,” McGruder said. “If you get a chance to see what you want to be, and somebody can explain what it takes, then you have a better chance to have that opportunity. Life is a circle and we’re here to develop the circle.”

Lewis, who played for the New Orleans Saints, says his childhood plays a role in his desire to give back at football camps.

“Coming from my neighborhood, I never had a pro athlete come talk to me and give me that advice,” Lewis said. “They can move on and use what we’re giving them tomorrow and be successful as they go on.”

The camp will be held at Wilson Elementary in Primera.