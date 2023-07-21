LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — JJ Sanchez, a former Los Fresnos High School pitcher, has signed a contract to continue his baseball career at the professional level with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sanchez signed with the Blue Jays Wednesday as a free agent.

The lefty from Los Fresnos pitched for Southeastern University for a season. In that time, he was 5-0 with a 1.91 ERA through 37.2 innings. Sanches recorded 65 strikeouts while holding opposing batters to just a .160 average.

JJ Sanchez/ Source: Southeastern University Fire

According to a release from Southeastern University, one of Sanchez’s highlight appearances was a start against Florida Memorial where he struck out 11 of the 14 batters he faced with just one ball put into play over four innings to help the Fire claim their fourth straight Sun Conference regular season title.

“It means the world to me to go play at the next level,” Sanchez said. “All the hard work pays off when you dedicate yourself to it. Do the little things right and good things will happen.”

He will be assigned to one of the Blue Jays minor league affiliates in the coming days.