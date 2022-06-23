JOURDANTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former Harlingen baseball player John Conway considers himself a lucky man.

The 1996 Harlingen High School graduate is the head baseball coach at Jourdanton High School.

Conway unexpectedly picked up a second job, modeling.

“I fell into it,” said Conway. “I fit the look they’re looking for.”

Conway signed up to win a gift card from big and tall clothing store DXL.

He didn’t win the card, but his looks helped him earn a job as a model for the clothing store.

“Got a message on social media about six, seven months later asking if I was interested in modeling for them,” Conway said. “Thought it was a scam, something you don’t see every day. Got a phone call, talked to them, sure is legit. Next thing you know I’m flying to Maine for my first shoot.”

The gig provides Conway with a glamourous lifestyle when he’s on the job.

“Limo takes me to where I got to go,” Conway said. “They feed me, paid daily. Whole lot of fun. Wish everybody could do it.”

Conway doesn’t have to try hard to excel at modeling.

“They said you’re doing a really good job,” Conway said. “I’m like I’m not doing anything, just standing here. Next thing you know, they put posters up in windows of places. There was a big one in Frisco, Texas.”

While modeling is fun, his passion is coaching.

Conway has fond memories of his time as an athlete at Harlingen High School.

“Great experience,” Conway said. “Great coaches. Coach Rene Medrano was my coach back in the day, Coach Gilbert Leal and quite a few coaches down there.”