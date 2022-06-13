LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Five Valley teams qualified for the 7-on-7 Texas State tournament in College Station.

In division one, it’s PSJA North, Rowe, Sharyland and San Benito high schools. In division three, Santa Rosa also punched their ticket to the tournament.

“I feel honored, blessed,” said PSJA North athlete Markus Rendon. “All of our hard work paid off, and we are ready to go to College Station.”

PSJA North defeated Mission Veterans on Saturday, 19-13. With football season right around the corner, the Raider’s 7-on-7 head coach knows the experience his team will be exposed to will be beneficial for the upcoming season.

“Down here in the Valley, you mostly see the same defensive schemes,” said Mark Rendon, head coach of PSJA North 7-on-7. “So watching the speed up there and the types of coverages up there, they’ll expose themselves to different types of things and learn from it, and bring it back down here for the upcoming season.”

The tournament begins June 23rd and runs through June 25th. Division one will kick off Friday, June 24th, while divisions two and three start June 23rd.