EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former world champion boxer Fernando Vargas’ sons, Fernando Vargas Jr. and Amado Vargas, are following his footsteps as pro boxers.

His sons will fight in separate bouts at Bert Ogden Arena on August 26.

The fights were announced at a press conference held at the arena.

“At end of the day I’m going to make sure they stay disciplined and do what I tell them to do,” said the elder Vargas. “I want them to be greater than I was, better than I was. If you don’t want your kids to be better than you, I don’t know what kind of father you are.”

Fernando Vargas Jr. has a pro record of 11 wins and zero losses.

“I’m grateful that sometimes when I’m making weight, my brother will put on plastics with me and he’s at weight already,” Vargas Jr. said. “He understands what we have to go through.”

Amado Vargas is 8-0 as a pro.

“August 26th we’ll pay our dues and I can’t wait,” Amado said. “It’s beautiful in Texas. The fans are embracing us and God is great.”

Their opponents will be announced at a later date.