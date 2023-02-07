HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — High School basketball highlights from games played on Feb. 7.

The San Benito boys basketball team defeated Weslaco 55-34 to improve to 8-0 in District 32-6A play. The victory clinches the Greyhounds at least a share of the district title.

The Harlingen girls basketball team beat Los Fresnos 58-48. The Cardinals, who had already clinched the 32-6A title, won all ten of their games in district play.

BOYS

San Benito 55, Weslaco 34

St. Joseph 79, St. Mary’s Hall 37

GIRLS

Harlingen 58, Los Fresnos 48