HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley basketball teams had a rough go in the playoffs.

More than a handful of boys teams were eliminated in the area round.

In girls basketball, the last two teams remaining, Vela and Rio Hondo, were also eliminated.

Boys Area Round scores

6A

SA Warren 70, San Benito 34

SA Harlan 67, Edinburg North 47

5A

Flour Bluff 53, Vela 37

Laredo Nixon 60, McAllen Memorial 45

CC Veterans 57, McAllen 30

CC Miller 67, Weslaco East 43

4A

Sinton 56, La Feria 25

3A

London 79, Progreso 51

San Diego 94, Santa Rosa 83

1A

Fayetteville 71, San Perlita 53

Girls Regional Semifinal scores

5A

Liberty Hill 56, Vela 52

3A

Lytle 68, Rio Hondo 49