HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley basketball teams had a rough go in the playoffs.
More than a handful of boys teams were eliminated in the area round.
In girls basketball, the last two teams remaining, Vela and Rio Hondo, were also eliminated.
Boys Area Round scores
6A
SA Warren 70, San Benito 34
SA Harlan 67, Edinburg North 47
5A
Flour Bluff 53, Vela 37
Laredo Nixon 60, McAllen Memorial 45
CC Veterans 57, McAllen 30
CC Miller 67, Weslaco East 43
4A
Sinton 56, La Feria 25
3A
London 79, Progreso 51
San Diego 94, Santa Rosa 83
1A
Fayetteville 71, San Perlita 53
Girls Regional Semifinal scores
5A
Liberty Hill 56, Vela 52
3A
Lytle 68, Rio Hondo 49