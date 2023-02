CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three Valley girls basketball teams played in the area round of the playoffs on Thursday.

All three lost, including McAllen Memorial. Corpus Christi Veterans beat the Mustangs, 69-39.

Scores

6A

SA Harlan 56, Harlingen 31

5A

CC Veterans 69, McAllen Memorial 39

3A

Aransas Pass 88, Lyford 41