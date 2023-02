HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) –Highlights of high school basketball games played on Feb. 10.

The Edinburg North boys basketball team beat La Joya 55-53 in overtime in a District 31-6A clash. The result leaves both teams with a 7-2 mark in district play.

The Los Fresnos boys beat Rivera 68-60. The Falcons secured a spot in the playoffs with the victory.