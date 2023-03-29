EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg North Oscar Campos signed a letter of intent to play football at Texas Lutheran University.

Campos, who helped the Cougars win a District 31-6A title in 2022, is willing to play anywhere on the field for the Bulldogs.

The standout football player says distance played a role in his decision to become a Bulldog.

“When I went on my visit in February, it felt close to home,” Campos said. “Tight-knit coaching staff, reminded of coaching staff here. Close-bonded. Close to home. Whatever is close to home is a good opportunity for me.”