HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg North distance runner San Juanita Leal will bring back a gold medal from the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin.
Leal won the 6A 3,200 meter run with a time of 10:19.19.
by: Ruben Juarez
Posted:
Updated:
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg North distance runner San Juanita Leal will bring back a gold medal from the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin.
Leal won the 6A 3,200 meter run with a time of 10:19.19.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now