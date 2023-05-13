HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg North’s Keyshawn Garcia became the second Cougar to win a gold medal at the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin.
Garcia won the 6A 800 run with a time of 1:51.53.
