EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg North track and field program had produced one UIL state champion until this past weekend.

Junior San Juanita Leal won a pair of gold medals at the UIL State Track and Field meet. Leal won golds in the 6A 1,600 meter run and in the 3,200.

Senior Keyshawn Garcia took the gold in the 6A 800 meter run.

“Something to be proud of,” said Edinburg North distance coach Homer Martinez. “I tell the kids, now you have a title. You’re a state champion. That will stay with them the rest of their lives.”

Garcia says winning the gold is a nice way to wrap up his high school career.

“I’m just really happy,” Garcia said. “Feel like I’ve accomplished everything I’ve worked for these past few years and months.”

Leal surprised herself with her feat.

“Last year, I came short in both events, not medaling,” Leal said. “Coming back with gold was shocking. That was my expectation for senior year.”

Both athletes are drawing the interesting of Division I programs.