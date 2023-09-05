EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg football team will take on Weslaco in our game of the week on Friday night at Weslaco’s Bobby Lackey Stadium.

The Bobcats enter the game with an 0-2 record. Weslaco is 2-0.

In week one, McAllen beat Edinburg, 39-23.

In week two, the Bobcats hung tough against Valley powerhouse Vela well into the second half.

Vela eventually pulled away for a 45-24 victory.

“We’re trying to build off the little success we had against Vela,” said Edinburg head coach Rene Guzman. “Trying to put four quarters together and finish strong. No matter what happens, don’t let that one play grow into several plays and stay positive whole way through.”

Senior running back Ryen Abrego scored a pair of first half touchdowns in the game against Vela. The SaberCats led 17-14 at halftime.

“We learned we got to play four quarters,” Abrego said. “Put four quarters together. Work on our stamina. Just got to last all four quarters.”

We’ll be broadcasting live on Friday evening prior to kick-off between the Bobcats and Panthers.