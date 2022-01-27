EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edcouch-Elsa boys basketball team failed to reach the postseason the past couple of seasons. Yearning a return to postseason play, the Yellow Jackets have put a greater emphasis on listening to head coach Lalo Rios and his staff.

“Our coaches have been giving us the gameplan and we’ve been going out there and executing,” said Joey Suarez, a senior guard.

The Yellow Jackets also focused on playing more basketball last summer to help build chemistry.

“Hard work pays off,” said Aaron Elizondo, who is also a senior guard. “In the summer played a lot of tournaments upstate and all that. It shows right now, we’re second in the district.”

Edcouch-Elsa has a 6-2 record in District 32-5A play.

“Good leadership from the seniors,” said head coach Lalo Rios. “They’ve really decided, they were on varsity the last couple of years when we didn’t make it. They didn’t like the feeling and they’re trying to do something about that.”

The team has also gotten a boost from freshman point guard J.P. Olivarez.

“Great IQ guy, understands the game well,” Rios said. “Very knowledgeable. He seems to get the team going. He runs the team very well.”

One of their two district losses was against Pace. The Vikings are undefeated in district play and are considered one of the best teams in the Rio Grande Valley.

Edcouch-Elsa will play at Pace on Friday night.



“We know what we’re up against,” Rios said. “A lot of it depends on can we control the tempo of the game. If we can do that, we have a chance to be successful. If not and we have to play their style of game, it’ll be hard for us.”