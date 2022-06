HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Economedes High School head football coach Sean Van de Merghel is leaving the program to become the co-offensive coordinator at DeSoto High School.

Van de Merghel became Economedes’ head coach before the start of the 2021 season.

The Jaguars posted a 2-8 record in 2021.

Before accepting the head coaching position at Economedes, Van de Merghel was the offensive coordinator at Vela High School.