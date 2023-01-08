EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The East prevailed over the West in the RGV Coaches Association Football All-Star Game, 10-9.

What was a final game for many seniors across the Valley, the game came down to late fourth quarter drama.

La Feria senior Justin Rodriguez roped a 20-yard touchdown run to give the East All-Stars the lead. However, Rowe wide receiver Nelson Ramirez found the endzone to give the West All-Stars a chance to tie or go for the win.

The West All-Stars head coach, Sharyland’s Craig Krell, elected to go for two. They were unsuccessful.