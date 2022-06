SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The best high school senior softball players in the Rio Grande Valley got another chance to display their talents in the RGV East-West All-Star Game at San Juan Municipal Park.

The East team won the eight inning game, 3-1.

PSJA North pitcher was named the West team’s MVP.

Victoria Altamirano of Los Fresnos was named the East team’s MVP.