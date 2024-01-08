LA VILLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The annual Rio Grande Valley Coaches Association East vs. West All-Star game caps off the incredible 2023 high school football season.

The All-Star game will feature seniors from all schools across the RGV. The game allows the seniors to have their final chance to shine in their high school football careers.

The East All-Stars will be coached by La Villa Head Coach Danny Perez. The West All-Stars will be under the command of PSJA North Head Coach Markus Kaufmann.

The All-Stars have one week to prepare and install their plays before game time. For the players, getting to meet the other talent the RGV has to offer is a moment they will never forget.

“All of these guys are all playmakers,” Eli Rodriguez, Weslaco running back, said. “It’s one superstar team. Everybody is getting to know each other and talk about their experiences. It’s awesome. I love it.”

La Villa quarterback Brandon Felix added, “We’re all connecting because of football. Football is a big sport, and it’s just all helps us connect. It’s just fun and a blessing. I can’t wait until Saturday.”

Kick-off for the All-Star game will be Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7:00 p.m. The game will take place at PSJA Stadium.