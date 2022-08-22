DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wins were hard to come by for Donna North as a 6A school.

They’re hoping the move down to 5A will lead to better results.

“We competed against good teams,” said junior running back/linebacker Jesus Benavides. “Moving to 5A, we don’t treat them any different. Expect the best of the best. “

The Chiefs will face schools such as Harlingen South, Weslaco East and Brownsville Veterans in District 16-5A, Division I.

“Just going to play our tails off and hopefully we have a good season,” Benavides added.

Senior Marco Aguilar takes over at quarterback.

“Definitely I’d like to push the throwing game a lot more,” Aguilar said. “Something we didn’t have a chance to do last year. Think we could do it this year.”

Donna North head coach Juan Cuevas says their linemen on both sides of the ball will be crucial to their success.

“Our strength is on offensive line and defensive line,” Cuevas said.

The Chiefs’ first game is on Thursday Aug. 25 against Economedes.

The game will be played at Bennie LaPrade Stadium in Donna.