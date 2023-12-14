DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The high school football state championships are underway in Arlington.

Getting to state has proven to be a tough task for Rio Grande Valley football teams.

Only one squad from the Valley, the 1961 Donna Redskins, has won a state title.

“There’s no feeling like it,” said Luz Pedraza, the starting quarterback for the 1961 Redskins. “You remember that the rest of your lives with teammates, coaches and community.”

Pedraza and the Redskins edged the Quanah Indians, 28-21, to win the 2A state title.

“It was a tough battle,” Pedraza said. “Anytime you get that far, both teams are strong. We were fortunate we had some good coaches that prepared us well for it. It worked out and we won the game.”

Donna’s run to state helped Pedraza continue his playing career.

“Got a full ride to Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas. Back then we were in the Lone Star Conference. Started for four years. Wound up signing as a free agent with Denver, the Denver Broncos.”

Following Donna historic title run, PSJA made it to the state finals in 1962 and 1963. The Bears lost on both occasions.

Since then, the closest a Valley team has gotten is the state semifinals.

Brownsville Veterans reached the state semifinals this year. The Chargers were the first Valley team to reach the state semifinals since Port Isabel in 2003.

Pedraza hopes a Valley team can one day match his team’s feat.

“It’d be great for the Valley,” Pedraza said. “A lot of fans here who love the football. They’re hardcore and they follow whoever is in the playoffs. They’ll follow them and support them. I hope I get to see somebody accomplish that.”