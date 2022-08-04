DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna football team has been in a rebuilding process since head coach Mike Gonzales took the job in 2020.

The Redskins went 3-7 last year, but they are optimistic about the upcoming season.

“Everyone’s been putting work,” said senior quarterback Jake Garcia. “Even younger guys stepping up to filling roles right, everyone clicking and we’re feeling good.”

The Redskins have eight returning starters on both sides of the ball.

“Point in our program where we’re finally a senior heavy program which is pretty good,” said Gonzales. “Biggest goal since I got here is to get into the playoffs.”

On offense, the Redskins will look to run the ball out of a spread formation.

They’ll operate with a two-quarterback system.

Sophomore Geoffrey LeFevre will start.

“LeFevre has a cannon,” Gonzales said. “Both those kids work well together, we’ve named them our dynamic duo, either one we’re good to go.”

Garcia is the preferred option when it comes to running the ball.

“Jake is a load,” Gonzales said. “He can carry the rock. Hard to bring down.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Matthew Lopez is one of their key returning players.

He was the team’s leading tackler last year.

“We’ve grown a lot and learned how to trust each other,” Lopez said.

The Redskins will open their season on August 26 against La Feria.



