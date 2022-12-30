HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights of high school basketball games played on Dec. 30.
Boys
Vela 56, McAllen 33
McAllen Memorial 57, PSJA Memorial 45
Rio Hondo 66, Lyford 42
Girls
Vela 89, McAllen 17
